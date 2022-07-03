Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

