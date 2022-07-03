Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 579.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

