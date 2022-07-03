Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

