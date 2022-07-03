Asset Dedication LLC Sells 250 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

