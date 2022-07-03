Asset Dedication LLC Sells 687 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

