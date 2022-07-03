Asset Dedication LLC Sells 805 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

