ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Stock Price Up 1%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.67% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

