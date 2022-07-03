Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Athersys stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
