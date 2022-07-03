Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

