Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
