Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 92,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 221,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) by 2,928.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Aurora Mobile worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
