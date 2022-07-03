Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €62.90 ($66.91) and last traded at €64.76 ($68.89). Approximately 235,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.40 ($70.64).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.87.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

