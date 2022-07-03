AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in AutoNation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,592,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,219 shares of company stock valued at $93,677,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

