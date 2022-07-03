AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,031.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,009.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

