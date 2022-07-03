Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) were up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 49,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 550,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

