Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has 71.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Avance Gas to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

AVACF opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

