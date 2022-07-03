Avid Bioservices, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 2.31. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,033 shares of company stock valued at $235,429. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

