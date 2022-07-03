AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 4.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.97. 132,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 167,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
