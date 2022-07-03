AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 4.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.97. 132,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 167,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.