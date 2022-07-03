Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.