BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.88) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 860 ($10.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.