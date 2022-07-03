Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,496.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNDSF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.17) to €1.15 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

