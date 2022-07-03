Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $287.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 234.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

