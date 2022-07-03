Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BKCYF opened at 1.14 on Thursday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.21.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

