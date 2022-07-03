Bank of New Hampshire Invests $46,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

