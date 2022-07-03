Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Upgraded to Buy by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.