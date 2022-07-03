Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.89 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

