Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 487,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 217,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price target on Banyan Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$96.82 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

