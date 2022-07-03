BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

