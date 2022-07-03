Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £10,612.50 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($13,019.87).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.52.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

