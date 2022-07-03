Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £10,612.50 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($13,019.87).
Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.52.
About Bellevue Healthcare Trust
