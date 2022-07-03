Berkshire Bank Buys Shares of 1,217 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.12.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.