Berkshire Bank Has $201,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.