Berkshire Bank Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

