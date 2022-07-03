Berkshire Bank Sells 1,048 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

