Bernard J. Bulkin Buys 18,181 Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Stock

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($24,535.76).

Shares of LON GSEO opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

