Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

