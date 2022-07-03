Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BZQIF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Stationary Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet services, International Communications, and NASR and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel TV.

