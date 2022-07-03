BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,315 ($28.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,224 ($27.28) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,534.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,545.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £112.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

