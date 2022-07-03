Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,574.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.40) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.87) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.88) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.91 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

