Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,500.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.87) to GBX 1,350 ($16.56) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

