BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 7.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 17,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,542,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $562,279. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

