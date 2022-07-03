BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

