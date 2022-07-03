BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 5.10% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $29,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BTAI opened at $14.27 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

