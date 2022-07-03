BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

