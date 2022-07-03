Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Up 17.5%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) shares were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.

