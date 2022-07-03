Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

