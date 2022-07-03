Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Boral has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

