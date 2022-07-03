Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $449,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

