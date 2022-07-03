Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

