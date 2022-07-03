Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

