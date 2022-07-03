BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.89

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $21.62. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 259,427 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

