BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRBL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

