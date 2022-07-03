BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRBL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Brewing (BRBL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.